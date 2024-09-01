Latest News Today Live Updates September 1, 2024: CCTV captures 4 Mumbai cops planting drugs on man, suspended

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: CCTV captures 4 Mumbai cops planting drugs on man, suspended
- Four Mumbai police officers were suspended after CCTV footage allegedly showed them planting drugs on a man named Daniel during a raid, leading to disciplinary action.
Today News Live Updates: Google Doodle celebrates Archery at Paris Paralympic Games 2024, Rakesh Kumar set for semifinals
- Google Doodle released an illustration on September 1 celebtating Archery at Paris Paralympic Games. The 17th Summer Paralympics began on August 28 and will conclude on September 8, featuring 549 events across 22 sports.
India News Live Updates: Gujarat rains: IMD issues orange alert, predicts very heavy rains in THESE areas for next 5 days
- IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat for the next five days, as regions under South Gujarat are under orange alert
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: New credit card rules, UPSC NDA and CDS II Exams, MVA alliance to hold protest and more
- From financial reforms to educational milestones and political upheavals, the first day of the month sets the stage for a month filled with both challenges and opportunities.
India News Live Updates: Assembly Elections 2024: Why did EC change polling schedule in Haryana
- Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India said the decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community