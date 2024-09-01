Explore
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates September 1, 2024: CCTV captures 4 Mumbai cops planting drugs on man, suspended
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates September 1, 2024: CCTV captures 4 Mumbai cops planting drugs on man, suspended

4 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 1, 2024: A screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: X) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2024, 07:21:58 AM IST

India News Live Updates: CCTV captures 4 Mumbai cops planting drugs on man, suspended

  • Four Mumbai police officers were suspended after CCTV footage allegedly showed them planting drugs on a man named Daniel during a raid, leading to disciplinary action.
Read the full story here

01 Sep 2024, 07:11:00 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Google Doodle celebrates Archery at Paris Paralympic Games 2024, Rakesh Kumar set for semifinals

  • Google Doodle released an illustration on September 1 celebtating Archery at Paris Paralympic Games. The 17th Summer Paralympics began on August 28 and will conclude on September 8, featuring 549 events across 22 sports. 
Read the full story here

01 Sep 2024, 06:50:00 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Gujarat rains: IMD issues orange alert, predicts very heavy rains in THESE areas for next 5 days

  • IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat for the next five days, as regions under South Gujarat are under orange alert
Read the full story here

01 Sep 2024, 06:46:24 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: New credit card rules, UPSC NDA and CDS II Exams, MVA alliance to hold protest and more

  • From financial reforms to educational milestones and political upheavals, the first day of the month sets the stage for a month filled with both challenges and opportunities.
Read the full story here

01 Sep 2024, 06:37:02 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Assembly Elections 2024: Why did EC change polling schedule in Haryana

  • Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India said the decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community
Read the full story here

