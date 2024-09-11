Latest News Today Live Updates September 11, 2024: Top events of the day: PM Modi to launch Semicon India, Bajaj Housing Finance IPO, TECNO POVA Neo 6 5G and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2024, 07:20 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events of the day: PM Modi to launch Semicon India, Bajaj Housing Finance IPO, TECNO POVA Neo 6 5G and more
- Top events of the day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2024, showcasing the nation's semiconductor strategy. Meanwhile, the financial markets are abuzz with activity as several IPOs, including Bajaj Housing Finance and Innomet Advanced Materials
11 Sep 2024, 07:15 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Tired of flight delays in the US? You may get compensated by airlines for delays of three hours or more
- Amid repeated flight delays over the past few months, Joe Biden administration is working on full steam over a proposed rule mandating airlines to compensate passengers for controllable cancellations or delays of three hours or more. I
11 Sep 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Manipur: ‘Unpleasant incidents gave severe jolt,’ governor expresses ‘deep concern’ over intense situation | 10 updates
- Manipur's government has ordered the closure of all colleges until September 12 due to unrest. Governor Acharya expressed concerns over the violence and emphasized the need for collaboration among public leaders and students to restore peace and development.
11 Sep 2024, 07:01 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump says Kamala Harris copied Joe Biden's plan: ‘She doesn't have a plan, four lines here, four…’
- Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Kamala Harris doesn't have an economic plan of her own and it is a copy of US President Joe BIden.
11 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: What do polls indicate of who is winning the US elections? Check here
- Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: What polls indicate of which presidential candidate is leading among voters in the 2024 US Elections scheduled for November. We take a look.
11 Sep 2024, 06:53 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Explosion reported at US military facility near Baghdad airport ahead of Iranian president's visit
- Explosion reported at US military facility near Baghdad airport ahead of Iranian president's visit
11 Sep 2024, 06:51 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Harris-Trump debate: ‘Look, we've had a terrible economy, because..,’ says Donald Trump. Top quotes
- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off in their sole presidential debate before the Nov. 5 election, discussing the economy and their visions for the future.
11 Sep 2024, 06:37 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Red alert issued for Madhya Pradesh districts; IMD predicts heavy rain in UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka
- The IMD has issued red alert for West Madhya Pradesh for Wednesday, September 11 and predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, UP, Rajasthan for today.