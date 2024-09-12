Explore
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates September 12, 2024: Haryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls; Randeep Surjewala's son to contest from Kaithal seat
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates September 12, 2024: Haryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls; Randeep Surjewala's son to contest from Kaithal seat

5 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 12, 2024: Haryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls, Randeep Surjewala's son to contest from Kaithal seat (AP)Premium
Latest news on September 12, 2024: Haryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls, Randeep Surjewala's son to contest from Kaithal seat (AP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Sep 2024, 07:12:55 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Haryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls; Randeep Surjewala's son to contest from Kaithal seat

  • Haryana News: Congress and Aam Aadmi Party failed to agree on a seat-sharing deal for Haryana polls. BJP announced its third candidate list. Congress has released candidates for 86 seats, with the deadline for nominations today.
Read the full story here

12 Sep 2024, 06:59:02 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: 9/11 attack anniversary: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump pay tribute at ground zero in New York

  • President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made a rare joint appearance at the New York City site on Wednesday on the occasion of 9/11 anniversary. The September 11 plane attacks in 2001 claimed nearly 3,000 lives.
Read the full story here

12 Sep 2024, 06:38:20 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for heavy showers in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh; check weather forecast here

  • The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rainfall on September 12 in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Concurrently, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan have been placed on orange alert.
Read the full story here

12 Sep 2024, 06:32:13 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: 'I won': Donald Trump says not 'inclined' for another US presidential debate, but leaves door open

  • Donald Trump said he is not inclined to have another debate with Kamala Harris after initially suggesting several additional matchups to supplement Tuesday’s forum.
Read the full story here

12 Sep 2024, 06:22:48 AM IST

World News Live Updates: North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles amid Kim Jong Un nuclear readiness threats

  • North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles amid Kim Jong Un nuclear readiness threats
Read the full story here

