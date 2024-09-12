Latest News Today Live Updates September 12, 2024: Haryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls; Randeep Surjewala's son to contest from Kaithal seat

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today News Live Updates: Haryana News: Congress names 40 candidates for assembly polls; Randeep Surjewala's son to contest from Kaithal seat
- Haryana News: Congress and Aam Aadmi Party failed to agree on a seat-sharing deal for Haryana polls. BJP announced its third candidate list. Congress has released candidates for 86 seats, with the deadline for nominations today.
Today News Live Updates: 9/11 attack anniversary: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump pay tribute at ground zero in New York
- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made a rare joint appearance at the New York City site on Wednesday on the occasion of 9/11 anniversary. The September 11 plane attacks in 2001 claimed nearly 3,000 lives.
Today News Live Updates: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for heavy showers in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh; check weather forecast here
- The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rainfall on September 12 in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Concurrently, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan have been placed on orange alert.
Today News Live Updates: 'I won': Donald Trump says not 'inclined' for another US presidential debate, but leaves door open
- Donald Trump said he is not inclined to have another debate with Kamala Harris after initially suggesting several additional matchups to supplement Tuesday’s forum.
World News Live Updates: North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles amid Kim Jong Un nuclear readiness threats
- North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles amid Kim Jong Un nuclear readiness threats