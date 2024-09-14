Latest News Today Live Updates September 14, 2024: Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunken driving charge in New York, sentenced to a $500 fine

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Sep 2024, 08:04 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunken driving charge in New York, sentenced to a $500 fine
Read the full story here
- Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunken driving charge in New York, sentenced to a $500 fine
14 Sep 2024, 07:45 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Biden shrugs off Putin's ‘war threats,’ says, ‘I don't think much about him’
Read the full story here
- UK PM Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden postponed a decision on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles against Russia, downplaying Putin's threats. They plan to revisit the issue at the UN General Assembly, while also discussing the Gaza conflict and arms delivery concerns.
14 Sep 2024, 07:22 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Sunita Williams plans to vote for US presidential elections from space: 'It's pretty cool'
Read the full story here
- In her first comments since the Starliner's return from space, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams said she is “looking forward to being able to vote from space".
14 Sep 2024, 07:04 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump spar out at each other over immigration: ‘ Large deportations from…’
Read the full story here
- Donald Trump vs Illegal immigration has been a major issue in the United States over which the Democrats and Republicans spar regularly with contrasting stands, ahead of the US Presidential Elections in November 5
14 Sep 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: J-K terror attacks: 2 soldiers dead, 2 injured after gunfight with terrorists in Kishtwar; 'situation tense'
Read the full story here
- In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, two army soldiers were killed in a gunfight with terrorists, according to the White Knight Corps. Security measures have intensified in the area following the encounter.
14 Sep 2024, 06:49 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha; warns against flash floods in THESE states - forecast here
Read the full story here
- IMD predicted possibility of heavy downpours on September 14 in West Bengal and Odisha and consequently issued a red alert. Check full weather forecast here with flash flood warning in two states.
14 Sep 2024, 06:46 AM IST
World News Live Updates: G20 leaders pledge collaboration to tackle disinformation and set AI framework
Read the full story here
- G20 leaders committed to combating disinformation and establishing AI guidelines during their meeting in Maceio. They emphasized the need for transparency from digital platforms and adherence to legal standards, marking a historic acknowledgment of these issues.