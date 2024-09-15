 Latest News Today Live Updates September 15, 2024: PM Modi extends Engineers' Day greetings, pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya: ‘Driving progress in every field’ | Today News
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates September 15, 2024: PM Modi extends Engineers' Day greetings, pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya: 'Driving progress in every field'

2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 15, 2024: Engineers' Day 2024: PM Modi posted a video commemorating civil engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya for his contributions to this field on this auspicious day. (PTI)
Latest news on September 15, 2024: Engineers' Day 2024: PM Modi posted a video commemorating civil engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya for his contributions to this field on this auspicious day. (PTI)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Sep 2024, 07:57:04 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: PM Modi extends Engineers' Day greetings, pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya: ‘Driving progress in every field’

  • Engineers' Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Engineers' Day greetings on September 15. PM Modi wished all engineers for their contributions to progress, innovation and problem-solving solutions.
Read the full story here

15 Sep 2024, 06:53:32 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Timeline of what followed RG Kar incident - from protests to CBI report on Sept 17

  • Kolkata doctor rape-murder case involved evidence tampering, financial irregularities, delay in registering the case, victim's parents blaming the police over negligence and bribery, among others. Here's a look at events what followed RG Kar incident.
Read the full story here

