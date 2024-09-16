Latest News Today Live Updates September 16, 2024: ‘Violence has no place’: Kamala Harris, Biden, others react to 2nd assassination attempt on Trump ahead of US Elections | Today News

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today News Live Updates: ‘Violence has no place’: Kamala Harris, Biden, others react to 2nd assassination attempt on Trump ahead of US Elections
- An assassination attempt on Donald Trump led to a suspect's arrest, as confirmed by President Biden. He reassured the public about Trump's safety and condemned political violence, directing resources to the Secret Service for protection.
US News Today Live Updates: Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump shooting: ‘No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala’
US News Today Live Updates: Who tried to shoot Donald Trump? All you about Ryan Routh, suspect in ex-US President's 2nd assassination bid
US News Today Live Updates: ‘I am safe and well’: Donald Trump after second 'assassination attempt' in two months
US News Today Live Updates: Boeing silent amid Starliner saga, but NASA hopeful of its commitment: What we know so far
- The absence of Boeing officials during the news conference held after Starliner's landing on Earth on September 7 fueled speculation about the rift between NASA and Boeing. Here's what we know so far.
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump survives second assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida
