 Latest News Today Live Updates September 16, 2024: ‘Violence has no place’: Kamala Harris, Biden, others react to 2nd assassination attempt on Trump ahead of US Elections | Today News
5 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 16, 2024: Mint Image (REUTERS)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Sep 2024, 07:10:18 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: ‘Violence has no place’: Kamala Harris, Biden, others react to 2nd assassination attempt on Trump ahead of US Elections

  • An assassination attempt on Donald Trump led to a suspect's arrest, as confirmed by President Biden. He reassured the public about Trump's safety and condemned political violence, directing resources to the Secret Service for protection.
Read the full story here

16 Sep 2024, 07:06:38 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump shooting: ‘No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala’

  • Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump shooting: ‘No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala’
Read the full story here

16 Sep 2024, 06:53:22 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Who tried to shoot Donald Trump? All you about Ryan Routh, suspect in ex-US President's 2nd assassination bid

  • Donald Trump second assassination attempt: Ryan Wesley Routh is suspect in the second assassination bid of former US president Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday
Read the full story here

16 Sep 2024, 06:38:54 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: ‘I am safe and well’: Donald Trump after second 'assassination attempt' in two months

  • Former President Donald Trump reassured supporters of his safety after a shooting near his Florida golf course. In a fundraising email, he emphasized he is okay and will not be deterred, while the Trump Campaign confirmed his safety following the incident.
Read the full story here

16 Sep 2024, 06:34:41 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Boeing silent amid Starliner saga, but NASA hopeful of its commitment: What we know so far

  • The absence of Boeing officials during the news conference held after Starliner's landing on Earth on September 7 fueled speculation about the rift between NASA and Boeing. Here's what we know so far.
Read the full story here

16 Sep 2024, 06:19:53 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump survives second assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida

  • Donald Trump survives another assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida
Read the full story here

