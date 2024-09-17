Latest News Today Live Updates September 17, 2024: PM Modi turns 74 today: Here's a look at how Prime Minister celebrated his birthday in last 5 years | Today News

LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates September 17, 2024: PM Modi turns 74 today: Here's a look at how Prime Minister celebrated his birthday in last 5 years

5 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2024, 07:51 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.