Latest News Today Live Updates September 17, 2024: PM Modi turns 74 today: Here's a look at how Prime Minister celebrated his birthday in last 5 years | Today News

Today News Live Updates: PM Modi turns 74 today: Here's a look at how Prime Minister celebrated his birthday in last 5 years
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 74th birthday in Odisha, inaugurating the 'Subhadra Yojana' to aid over 1 crore poor women with ₹10,000 annually. He will also launch 26 lakh PM Awas houses in Bhubaneswar.
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump on second assassination attempt: ‘Heard shots being fired in the air... crazy day’
- Donald Trump addressed a second assassination attempt against him during an X Spaces event in Florida. It was his first speaking appearance since the incident and he praised the Secret Service.
Today News Live Updates: Musk deletes post about Kamala Harris and Joe Biden assassination after widespread criticism
- After an apparent assassination attempt on Trump, Elon Musk deleted a post claiming no one is trying to assassinate Biden or Harris. His remarks sparked outrage, with calls for his deportation trending on X, highlighting ongoing concerns about his controversial statements and influence.
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump's big claim on 2nd assassination bid: Suspected gunman 'acted' on Biden, Harris's ‘inflammatory’ language
- Donald Trump criticized President Biden and Vice President Harris for their rhetoric, claiming it incited a second assassination attempt against him
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump 2nd assassination attempt: Ryan Routh's son says father was passionate on Ukraine cause; 'saw people…’
- Ryan Wesley Routh's son stated Routh was passionate about the Ukraine cause, having witnessed conflict first hand, while speaking about the second assassination attempt at Donald Trump, ahead of the 2024 US elections