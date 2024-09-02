Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 30 2024 15:58:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.80 -0.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,632.95 -0.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 416.40 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 3,019.75 -0.69%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 815.65 0.14%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates September 2, 2024: West Bengal Assembly's special session to pass Bill proposing death punishment for rapists begins today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates September 2, 2024: West Bengal Assembly's special session to pass Bill proposing death punishment for rapists begins today

6 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 2, 2024: West Bengal Assembly's special session to pass Bill proposing death punishment for rapists begins today (Telugu Desam Party - X)Premium
Latest news on September 2, 2024: West Bengal Assembly's special session to pass Bill proposing death punishment for rapists begins today (Telugu Desam Party - X)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Sep 2024, 08:06:11 AM IST

India News Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly's special session to pass Bill proposing death punishment for rapists begins today

  • West Bengal Assembly's special session begins today to pass a Bill proposing the death penalty for rapists, following the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. The Bill seeks to ensure swift justice in such heinous cases.
Read the full story here

02 Sep 2024, 07:42:43 AM IST

Trends Live Updates: Telangana news: Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory, asks IT, ITeS companies to allow work from home due to weather

  • Telangana news: The Cyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory to IT and ITeS companies in the city, asking them to permit work from home (WFH) for employees due to heavy rains.
Read the full story here

02 Sep 2024, 07:41:28 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US Presidential Elections 2024: Kamala Harris edges over Donald Trump shows poll data; lead in swing states

  • Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in key battleground states including Wisconsin, ahead of US elections 2024, with national polls showing her performing better in nearly every survey
Read the full story here

02 Sep 2024, 07:39:25 AM IST

India News Live Updates: India rejects claims of visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders, calls it fake news: Report

  • Bangladeshi reports claiming India imposed a visa ban on six student leaders are fake news, according to a news agency report citing official sources in New Delhi.
Read the full story here

02 Sep 2024, 07:22:34 AM IST

India News Live Updates: ‘Whitewashing crimes of Pakistani…' BJP slams 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' makers for concealing Muslim names

  • BJP criticises Netflix's 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' for using non-Muslim aliases for Pakistani terrorists involved in the 1999 hijacking. The series faces backlash for allegedly shifting blame away from the real culprits, sparking debates on historical accuracy and religious identity.
Read the full story here

02 Sep 2024, 06:31:00 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rains claim ten lives amid severe damage due to flood; PM Modi assures all help | 10 updates

  • Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rainfall claims ten lives amid severe damage due to flood; PM Modi assures all help | 10 updates
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue