Latest News Today Live Updates September 2, 2024: West Bengal Assembly's special session to pass Bill proposing death punishment for rapists begins today

Latest News Today Live Updates: Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Sep 2024, 08:06 AM IST
India News Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly's special session to pass Bill proposing death punishment for rapists begins today
- West Bengal Assembly's special session begins today to pass a Bill proposing the death penalty for rapists, following the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. The Bill seeks to ensure swift justice in such heinous cases.
02 Sep 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Trends Live Updates: Telangana news: Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory, asks IT, ITeS companies to allow work from home due to weather
- Telangana news: The Cyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory to IT and ITeS companies in the city, asking them to permit work from home (WFH) for employees due to heavy rains.
02 Sep 2024, 07:41 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US Presidential Elections 2024: Kamala Harris edges over Donald Trump shows poll data; lead in swing states
- Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in key battleground states including Wisconsin, ahead of US elections 2024, with national polls showing her performing better in nearly every survey
02 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India rejects claims of visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders, calls it fake news: Report
- Bangladeshi reports claiming India imposed a visa ban on six student leaders are fake news, according to a news agency report citing official sources in New Delhi.
02 Sep 2024, 07:22 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Whitewashing crimes of Pakistani…' BJP slams 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' makers for concealing Muslim names
- BJP criticises Netflix's 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' for using non-Muslim aliases for Pakistani terrorists involved in the 1999 hijacking. The series faces backlash for allegedly shifting blame away from the real culprits, sparking debates on historical accuracy and religious identity.
02 Sep 2024, 06:31 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rains claim ten lives amid severe damage due to flood; PM Modi assures all help | 10 updates
- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rainfall claims ten lives amid severe damage due to flood; PM Modi assures all help | 10 updates