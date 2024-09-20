Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates September 20, 2024: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charge

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 20, 2024: US film producer Harvey Weinstein attends a court hearing at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on September 18, 2024.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2024, 07:30 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charge

  • While awaiting retrial on other sex charges in a landmark #MeToo case, Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a new charge of forcing oral sex on a woman in a Manhattan hotel in spring 2006.
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 07:24 AM IST World News Live Updates: Pagers blast: ‘Israel warned US of upcoming operation in Lebanon but...’; what we know so far

  • Israel informed US Defense Secretary Austin about a possible military operation in Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah. 
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 07:02 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump neck-and-neck in tight presidential race as polls show deadlock nationally

  • With less than two months until the US presidential election on November 5, recent polls reveal a razor-thin race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 06:43 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Weather bulletin, AQI: IMD predicts rains in THESE states, Karnataka's city tops the list with best air quality

  • The IMD forecasted scattered rainfall in Central India, with isolated heavy rain expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between September 23-25.
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 06:32 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: Bengal junior doctors to call off strike, PM Modi in Maharashtra, UPSC Main exam and more

  • Top Events of the Day: The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has called off their 40-day strike after government assurances on safety, resuming emergency services while suspending OPD. 
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 06:31 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: FAA fining SpaceX for trivia but not Boeing for putting astronauts at risk, says Elon Musk

  • SpaceX Vs Boeing: Elon Musk lashed out at the FAA for “fining SpaceX for trivia" but not taking any action against Boeing “for putting astronauts at risk".
Read the full story here

