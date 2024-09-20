Latest News Today Live Updates September 20, 2024: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charge

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2024, 07:30 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charge
- While awaiting retrial on other sex charges in a landmark #MeToo case, Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a new charge of forcing oral sex on a woman in a Manhattan hotel in spring 2006.
20 Sep 2024, 07:24 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Pagers blast: ‘Israel warned US of upcoming operation in Lebanon but...’; what we know so far
- Israel informed US Defense Secretary Austin about a possible military operation in Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah.
20 Sep 2024, 07:02 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump neck-and-neck in tight presidential race as polls show deadlock nationally
- With less than two months until the US presidential election on November 5, recent polls reveal a razor-thin race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
20 Sep 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Weather bulletin, AQI: IMD predicts rains in THESE states, Karnataka's city tops the list with best air quality
- The IMD forecasted scattered rainfall in Central India, with isolated heavy rain expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between September 23-25.
20 Sep 2024, 06:32 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: Bengal junior doctors to call off strike, PM Modi in Maharashtra, UPSC Main exam and more
- Top Events of the Day: The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has called off their 40-day strike after government assurances on safety, resuming emergency services while suspending OPD.
20 Sep 2024, 06:31 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: FAA fining SpaceX for trivia but not Boeing for putting astronauts at risk, says Elon Musk
- SpaceX Vs Boeing: Elon Musk lashed out at the FAA for “fining SpaceX for trivia" but not taking any action against Boeing “for putting astronauts at risk".