Latest News Today Live Updates September 21, 2024: Lebanon conflict : Wanted Hezbollah commander killed; ‘Israel’s goals were clear' says Netanyahu | Top updates

World News Live Updates: Lebanon conflict : Wanted Hezbollah commander killed; ‘Israel’s goals were clear' says Netanyahu | Top updates
- Israel's military aims to dismantle Hezbollah's operations, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau gives a headway of the country's goals
US News Today Live Updates: PM Modi in US: Attend Quad summit, address Indian diaspora & UN ’Summit of Future’. Check full itinerary here
- During his three-day US visit, PM Modi will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit, engage with the Indian diaspora, and address the UN General Assembly. His itinerary includes discussions on health, climate change, and signing agreements with the US.
Today News Live Updates: IMD predicts more rains in West Bengal, Sikkim; Gangtok tops the list with best air quality - weather forecast, AQI here
- The IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in various Indian states from September 22 to 26, while warning of hot, humid weather in Northeast India. Chech weather forecast and AQI level on September 21 here.
Today News Live Updates: Modi in US: 'Quad a key group of like-minded nations to work for peace, prosperity in Indo-Pacific region,' says PM
- PM Modi has said that Quad has emerged as a key group of the like-minded nations to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.
Today News Live Updates: PM Modi emplanes for US: To participate in Quad Summit hosted by President Biden; address UN 'Summit of Future'
- PM Modi in US: PM Modi will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21.