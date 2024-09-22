Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates September 22, 2024: AQI, weather today: IMD issues yellow alert in Karnataka and 5 more states; check city with best-worst air quality

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:42 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 22, 2024: AQI, weather today: The IMD forecasted 'heavy rainfall' in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra between September 23 and 27,

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

22 Sep 2024, 06:41 AM IST Today News Live Updates: AQI, weather today: IMD issues yellow alert in Karnataka and 5 more states; check city with best-worst air quality

  • AQI, weather today: The IMD issued yellow alert for September 22 in 6 states, predicting heavy rainfall. Sikkim's city registered best air quality today. Chick more updates about AQI and weather here.
22 Sep 2024, 06:38 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: PM Modi US visit: ‘Not against anyone,’ India PM says in veiled reference to China at Quad meet

  • During the summit, Modi praised the Quad's rapid cooperation expansion since its inception in 2021. He expressed gratitude for Biden's leadership, highlighted the Quad's commitment to a rules-based order
22 Sep 2024, 05:54 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: PM Modi, Joe Biden hold 'fruitful' talks on Ukraine, semiconductor fabrication plant, MQ-9B aircraft procurement

  • Prime Minster Narendra Modi thanked US President Biden for hosting him at his residence. He said, “Our talks were extremely fruitful."
