Latest News Today Live Updates September 22, 2024: AQI, weather today: IMD issues yellow alert in Karnataka and 5 more states; check city with best-worst air quality

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Sep 2024, 06:41 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: AQI, weather today: IMD issues yellow alert in Karnataka and 5 more states; check city with best-worst air quality
- AQI, weather today: The IMD issued yellow alert for September 22 in 6 states, predicting heavy rainfall. Sikkim's city registered best air quality today. Chick more updates about AQI and weather here.
22 Sep 2024, 06:38 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: PM Modi US visit: ‘Not against anyone,’ India PM says in veiled reference to China at Quad meet
- During the summit, Modi praised the Quad's rapid cooperation expansion since its inception in 2021. He expressed gratitude for Biden's leadership, highlighted the Quad's commitment to a rules-based order
22 Sep 2024, 05:54 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: PM Modi, Joe Biden hold 'fruitful' talks on Ukraine, semiconductor fabrication plant, MQ-9B aircraft procurement
- Prime Minster Narendra Modi thanked US President Biden for hosting him at his residence. He said, “Our talks were extremely fruitful."