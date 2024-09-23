Explore
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates September 23, 2024: PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York; voices ‘deep concern’ for Gaza situation
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates September 23, 2024: PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York; voices ‘deep concern’ for Gaza situation

5 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2024, 07:47 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 23, 2024: PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York; voices ‘deep concern’ for Gaza situation  (Reuters / Jeenah Moon )Premium
Latest news on September 23, 2024: PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York; voices ‘deep concern’ for Gaza situation  (Reuters / Jeenah Moon )

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Sep 2024, 07:47:49 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York; voices ‘deep concern’ for Gaza situation

  • Modi expressed concern over Gaza's humanitarian crisis and reaffirmed India's support for Palestine during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York 
Read the full story here

23 Sep 2024, 07:42:27 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: AQI, weather update: THIS Gujarat city sees worst air quality; IMD issues yellow alert in Telangana, 12 other states

  • AQI, weather update: IMD has forecast the possibility of heavy rainfall in north-eastern and southern states on September 23 and issued a yellow alert in 13 states. Check the cities with the best and worst air quality here.
Read the full story here

23 Sep 2024, 07:32:31 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris raises her biggest fundraising success at NYC. Know details here

  • At a recent fundraiser, Kamala Harris raised $27 million and urged Trump to debate her before Election Day. 
Read the full story here

23 Sep 2024, 07:28:42 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Presidential Elections 2024: What happens if Donald Trump loses 5 November polls? Republican says, ‘that will be…'

  • In a recent television interview, Republican candidate Donald Trump made a key announcement about his fourth re-election bid.
Read the full story here

23 Sep 2024, 06:31:44 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: PM Modi congratulates newly elected Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake: 'Special place in India's….'

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sri Lanka's newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, who won by a significant margin. Modi expressed eagerness to enhance cooperation under India's Neighbourhood First Policy.
Read the full story here

23 Sep 2024, 06:27:41 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: PM Modi announces India will open new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles

  • India will open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, meeting the demands of the Indian American community. Prime Minister Modi announced during his visit to the US. 
Read the full story here

