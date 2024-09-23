Latest News Today Live Updates September 23, 2024: PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York; voices ‘deep concern’ for Gaza situation

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today News Live Updates: PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York; voices ‘deep concern’ for Gaza situation
- Modi expressed concern over Gaza's humanitarian crisis and reaffirmed India's support for Palestine during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York
Today News Live Updates: AQI, weather update: THIS Gujarat city sees worst air quality; IMD issues yellow alert in Telangana, 12 other states
- AQI, weather update: IMD has forecast the possibility of heavy rainfall in north-eastern and southern states on September 23 and issued a yellow alert in 13 states. Check the cities with the best and worst air quality here.
World News Live Updates: US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris raises her biggest fundraising success at NYC. Know details here
- At a recent fundraiser, Kamala Harris raised $27 million and urged Trump to debate her before Election Day.
US News Today Live Updates: US Presidential Elections 2024: What happens if Donald Trump loses 5 November polls? Republican says, ‘that will be…'
- In a recent television interview, Republican candidate Donald Trump made a key announcement about his fourth re-election bid.
Today News Live Updates: PM Modi congratulates newly elected Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake: 'Special place in India's….'
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sri Lanka's newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, who won by a significant margin. Modi expressed eagerness to enhance cooperation under India's Neighbourhood First Policy.
US News Today Live Updates: PM Modi announces India will open new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles
- India will open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, meeting the demands of the Indian American community. Prime Minister Modi announced during his visit to the US.