Latest News Today Live Updates September 25, 2024: Sean ‘Diddy’ list of Hollywood celebs part of his Freak off sessions: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live Updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ list of Hollywood celebs part of his Freak off sessions: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and more
- Sean Diddy who is facing an investigation against sex-trafficking was arrested last week. A list of A-list Hollywood celebrities has been doing rounds on social media, who might have link with Diddy's Freak off party sessions
US News Today Live Updates: Why arrested singer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not eating in jail…
- Why arrested singer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not eating in jail…
US News Today Live Updates: US intelligence warns Donald Trump of 'real, specific' threats from Iran to assassinate him
- US intelligence reportedly warned Donald Trump of “real and specific" threats from Iran to assassinate him.
US News Today Live Updates: US Elections 2024: Early in-person voting begins – All you need to know
- US Elections 2024: Early voting has begun in Virginia, South Dakota, and Minnesota ahead of the November 5 election. The race between presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has intensified, with polls showing Harris leading overall, but Trump having an edge in some swing states.