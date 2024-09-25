Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates September 25, 2024: Sean 'Diddy' list of Hollywood celebs part of his Freak off sessions: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and more

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:20 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 25, 2024: FBI conducted raids at two of Sean Diddy Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Sep 2024, 07:20 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ list of Hollywood celebs part of his Freak off sessions: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and more

  • Sean Diddy who is facing an investigation against sex-trafficking was arrested last week. A list of A-list Hollywood celebrities has been doing rounds on social media, who might have link with Diddy's Freak off party sessions
Read the full story here

25 Sep 2024, 06:36 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: Why arrested singer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not eating in jail…

  • Why arrested singer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not eating in jail…
Read the full story here

25 Sep 2024, 06:25 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US intelligence warns Donald Trump of 'real, specific' threats from Iran to assassinate him

  • US intelligence reportedly warned Donald Trump of “real and specific" threats from Iran to assassinate him.
Read the full story here

25 Sep 2024, 06:21 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: US Elections 2024: Early in-person voting begins – All you need to know

  • US Elections 2024: Early voting has begun in Virginia, South Dakota, and Minnesota ahead of the November 5 election. The race between presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has intensified, with polls showing Harris leading overall, but Trump having an edge in some swing states.
Read the full story here

