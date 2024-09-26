Latest News Today Live Updates September 26, 2024: 'Hindus go back': BAPS Mandir in Sacramento vandalised 10 days after New York temple 'desecration'

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Sep 2024, 07:56 AM IST
World News Live Updates: 'Hindus go back': BAPS Mandir in Sacramento vandalised 10 days after New York temple 'desecration'
- BAPS temple in the Sacramento “was desecrated" Wednesday night with “anti-Hindu" message.
26 Sep 2024, 07:49 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Congress passes stopgap bill, preventing govt shutdown before November 5 election
- The US Congress passed a stopgap bill to prevent a government shutdown, maintaining funding through December 20. The measure faced resistance from House Republicans, with Speaker Mike Johnson maneuvering to secure passage despite internal dissent. The bill now awaits President Biden's signature.
26 Sep 2024, 07:45 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Who will become Japan’s next prime minister?
- The three leading candidates offer very different visions
26 Sep 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: US presidential polls 2024: Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris, ‘She understands what it takes to build….’
- Barack Obama, the former US president and Democratic Party leader, on Thursday endorsing the Democratic nominee and US Vice Presi
26 Sep 2024, 07:09 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: US Presidential polls 2024: THESE seven critical ‘swing states’ to determine next US President
- Republican activists express concerns over the lack of visible canvassing efforts by America PAC, which is tasked with voter outreach for Trump's campaign in key swing states. With the election approaching, doubts grow regarding the effectiveness of relying on outside groups for mobilization.
26 Sep 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Mumbai rains today: Torrential showers lash financial capital - train-flight delays, traffic, waterlogging, more | Top u
- Mumbai rains today: Waterlogging was rampant at several parts of the city, the Mumbai Police issued traffic advisory for vehicles about routes to take and avoid as several subways were submerged in knee deep waters
26 Sep 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Vladimir Putin previews changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine: 'If enemy poses critical threat...'
- Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly said that the country “reserves the right to resort to nuclear weapons in case of aggression, including if the enemy, using conventional weapons, poses a critical threat."
26 Sep 2024, 06:43 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel-Hezbollah war: France proposes 21-day Lebanon ‘sustainable’ ceasefire in UN push with US
- France proposed a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon during a UN session, aiming for negotiations amid rising casualties from Israeli strikes on Hezbollah. The US and France seek to prevent escalation, while Israel remains firm on its objectives against Hezbollah despite calls for diplomacy.
26 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Concerts, weekend getaways, expensive dine-outs: More affluent Indians are chasing experiences
- Live entertainment, be it music concerts, festivals or any other performance act, have become a “mainstay" in the social and cultural fabric of India, say companies.