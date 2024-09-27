Latest News Today Live Updates September 27, 2024: Japan to opt Prime Minister today amid urgent challenges of aging population, rising military threats

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Sep 2024, 08:11 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Japan to opt Prime Minister today amid urgent challenges of aging population, rising military threats
- Japan's ruling party elects a new leader amid economic challenges and a potential shift away from central bank reliance. Nine candidates compete, with favorites Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi proposing distinct reforms. The election impacts Japan's future direction and international relations.
27 Sep 2024, 07:38 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin says changes to Russia's nuclear policy are ‘definite signal’ to West
- The Kremlin warned Western nations of the consequences of participating in attacks on Russia following President Putin's revision of the nuclear doctrine, which now includes potential nuclear responses to conventional missile strikes.
27 Sep 2024, 07:32 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump says he will meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Donald Trump will come a day after the Ukrainian President met US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday in Washington amid the raging Ukraine-Russia war.
27 Sep 2024, 07:22 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israel's PM Netanyahu rejects US plea for ceasefire in Lebanon, vows ‘full force’ against Hezbollah | Top updates
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday vowed to use 'full force' against Hezbollah and bombard the military group's targets indefinitely after rejecting a ceasefire push by the United States.
27 Sep 2024, 07:10 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Hurricane Helene: US airlines cancel over 1,000 flights as it nears Florida's Gulf coast. What we know so far
- As Hurricane Helene intensifies, airlines have canceled over 1,000 flights in the U.S. Florida faces severe weather, with emergency declarations in multiple states. Residents are advised to heed evacuation orders as the storm's destructive potential looms.
27 Sep 2024, 06:55 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: World Tourism Day 2024: A look at off-beat travel ideas, unique stays before packing bags for holidays
- World Tourism Day 2024: As we celebrate World Tourism Day, here’s a look at some great stays that ensure there is something unique for every guest.
27 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue - all you need to know about the 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema
- IIFA Awards 2024: The three-day affair will see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan adding charm to the event as a host along with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. Check date, time, venue and other details here.