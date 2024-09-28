Latest News Today Live Updates September 28, 2024: US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris admits ‘broken’ immigration system, calls for stricter measures

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live Updates: US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris admits ‘broken’ immigration system, calls for stricter measures
- In the lead-up to the US Elections 2024, Kamala Harris acknowledged the system's failures to tackle illegal immigration, and called for stricter security measures
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump vows to work ‘closely with Zelensky’, says, 'he's gone through hell'
- Former President Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, discussing his impeachment and plans to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict if re-elected.
World News Live Updates: Hezbollah commander Muhammad Ali Ismail dead in ‘precise’ Israeli strike
- Israel's IAF executed a targeted strike, killing Muhammad Ali Ismail, Commander of Hezbollah’s Missile Unit, and his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, in southern Lebanon.
Today News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir News: Fresh firing in Kulgam: 2-3 terrorists reportedly hiding
- Fresh firing reported in J-K's Kulgam
US News Today Live Updates: 'Illegal activity': US Presidential candidate Donald Trump slams Google search for showing ‘bad stories’ about him
- Donald Trump accused Google of only showing negative stories about him while positive ones about Kamala Harris. He threatened legal action against the tech giant if elected.
World News Live Updates: Israel targets Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in fresh clashes, ‘precise strike’ in headquarters | Top points to know
- Israel Hezbollah news: Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah chief's fate is still unknown
Today News Live Updates: Weather, AQI today: IMD issues orange alert in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat's Nandesari registers worst air quality
- The IMD has issued warnings for heavy rains across 10 states on September 28, with an orange alert in Uttar Pradesh and yellow alerts in several others. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in various regions until October 4. Check forecast and AQI here.
World News Live Updates: What celebs said about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous parties: ‘Pretty wild, crazy’
- Sean “Diddy" Combs was arrested late Monday in New York after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Many celebrities have been linked to his infamous parties.
Today News Live Updates: Doctors refuse to play God as govt prescibes terms for withdrawing life support
- The debate surrounding the government's draft policy on passive euthanasia is intensifying, with doctors caught between ethical dilemmas and legal implications.