Latest News Today Live Updates September 29, 2024: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘settled accounts’ with Hassan Nasrallah's killing: ‘If someone rises up to kill you…’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Sep 2024, 07:55 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘settled accounts’ with Hassan Nasrallah's killing: ‘If someone rises up to kill you…’
Read the full story here
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “elimination" of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah “is a necessary condition in achieving the objectives".
29 Sep 2024, 07:49 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Dry days in Delhi in October and November: Liquor shops to remain closed on THESE dates. Check here
Read the full story here
- Liquor shops in Delhi will close for six days during major festivals, including Diwali. While hotels with licenses will be permitted to serve alcohol
29 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy showers in Karnataka and 2 more states; check AQI status and full weather report here
Read the full story here
- AQI, monsoon tracker: issued yellow alert in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karnataka, predicting heavy rainfall on September 29. Check AQI status of worst and best performing cities on air quality scale.
29 Sep 2024, 06:41 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Top Events Today: Mobile internet suspension in Assam, Udhayanidhi Stalin to take oath, PM Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro
Read the full story here
- Top Events Today: PM Modi will virtually inaugurate Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Swargate line alongside many other development project in Maharashtra. In Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to take oath as Deputy CM
29 Sep 2024, 06:34 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Us Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in even tighter race now, polls hint at 270-268 result
Read the full story here
- US Vice President nominees Kamala Harris, Donald Trump are in tighter race, polls hints at 270-268 result