Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 02 2024 15:59:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.85 0.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 822.10 0.79%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,230.00 -0.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,626.15 -0.42%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 532.15 -1.12%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates September 3, 2024: Why IAF's MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed in Barmer, casualties, inquiry, and all you need to know
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates September 3, 2024: Why IAF's MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed in Barmer, casualties, inquiry, and all you need to know

6 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 3, 2024: File image of an IAF MiG-29 fighter aircraft in action during an air show. (PTI)Premium
Latest news on September 3, 2024: File image of an IAF MiG-29 fighter aircraft in action during an air show. (PTI)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Sep 2024, 07:21:40 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Why IAF's MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed in Barmer, casualties, inquiry, and all you need to know

  • An IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Barmer, Rajasthan, due to a technical snag. The pilot ejected safely, and no casualties were reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. All you need to know.
Read the full story here

03 Sep 2024, 07:19:17 AM IST

Trends Live Updates: Elon Musk criticises Mark Cuban's poll on Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump, says ‘tenacity of his stupidity is…’

  • Mark Cuban asked followers on social media platform X to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as better role models for kids
Read the full story here

03 Sep 2024, 07:02:54 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Venezuelan prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for opposition ex-candidate González, cites ‘terrorism-related crimes’

  • Venezuelan authorities sought an arrest warrant for theopposition's former presidential candidate Edmundo González, citing terrorism-related crimes. This comes after election officials declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of a disputed election.
Read the full story here

03 Sep 2024, 06:49:09 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz unhurt after cars in motorcade crash in Milwaukee

  • Several cars in Tim Walz's motorcade crashed en route to a campaign stop in Milwaukee, but the Democratic Vice President candidate was unhurt. A staff member was injured and treated by medics. The cause of the crash is unclear.
Read the full story here

03 Sep 2024, 06:30:07 AM IST

India News Live Updates: India begins pre-consultation meetings for COP29, govt to take call on CBAM levies, says Bhupendra Yadav

  • As at other COPs, climate finance is expected to take the centre-stage at the 29th edition of the conference for developing countries that need to transition to low carbon economies.
Read the full story here

03 Sep 2024, 06:29:51 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain: CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Centre to declare floods as ‘national calamity’ | 10 updates

  • Unusually heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has caused significant damage, leading to at least 33 deaths. Andhra CM Naidu and Telangana CM Reddy have requested national calamity status and central aid.
Read the full story here

03 Sep 2024, 06:00:07 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Centre to make 9 karat gold jewellery hallmarking mandatory in response to high demand fuelled by chain snatchers

  • The move is driven by a shift in demand to lower karat jewellery owing to high prices of purer gold and chain-snatching incidents.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue