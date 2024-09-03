Latest News Today Live Updates September 3, 2024: Why IAF's MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed in Barmer, casualties, inquiry, and all you need to know

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Why IAF's MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed in Barmer, casualties, inquiry, and all you need to know
- An IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Barmer, Rajasthan, due to a technical snag. The pilot ejected safely, and no casualties were reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. All you need to know.
Trends Live Updates: Elon Musk criticises Mark Cuban's poll on Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump, says ‘tenacity of his stupidity is…’
- Mark Cuban asked followers on social media platform X to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as better role models for kids
World News Live Updates: Venezuelan prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for opposition ex-candidate González, cites ‘terrorism-related crimes’
- Venezuelan authorities sought an arrest warrant for theopposition's former presidential candidate Edmundo González, citing terrorism-related crimes. This comes after election officials declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of a disputed election.
Today News Live Updates: Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz unhurt after cars in motorcade crash in Milwaukee
- Several cars in Tim Walz's motorcade crashed en route to a campaign stop in Milwaukee, but the Democratic Vice President candidate was unhurt. A staff member was injured and treated by medics. The cause of the crash is unclear.
India News Live Updates: India begins pre-consultation meetings for COP29, govt to take call on CBAM levies, says Bhupendra Yadav
- As at other COPs, climate finance is expected to take the centre-stage at the 29th edition of the conference for developing countries that need to transition to low carbon economies.
India News Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain: CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Centre to declare floods as ‘national calamity’ | 10 updates
- Unusually heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has caused significant damage, leading to at least 33 deaths. Andhra CM Naidu and Telangana CM Reddy have requested national calamity status and central aid.
India News Live Updates: Centre to make 9 karat gold jewellery hallmarking mandatory in response to high demand fuelled by chain snatchers
- The move is driven by a shift in demand to lower karat jewellery owing to high prices of purer gold and chain-snatching incidents.