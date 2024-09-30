Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 27 2024 15:59:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.50 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 437.55 0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.40 -0.08%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 541.70 -0.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 802.65 0.09%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates September 30, 2024: Devara BO collection Day 3: Jr NTR - Saif Ali Khan film rakes in 40.3 crore on Sunday, 200 crore isn't far
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates September 30, 2024: Devara BO collection Day 3: Jr NTR - Saif Ali Khan film rakes in ₹40.3 crore on Sunday, ₹200 crore isn't far

1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 30, 2024: Devara BO collection Day 3: Jr NTR starrer saw a 5.50% increase in box office earnings, totalling ₹161 crore in three days. (X)Premium
Latest news on September 30, 2024: Devara BO collection Day 3: Jr NTR starrer saw a 5.50% increase in box office earnings, totalling 161 crore in three days. (X)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Sep 2024, 06:37:45 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Devara BO collection Day 3: Jr NTR - Saif Ali Khan film rakes in ₹40.3 crore on Sunday, ₹200 crore isn't far

  • Devara BO collection Day 3: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan film managed to rake in 40.3 crore net on September 29 despite witnessing a significant drop on Day 2. Check full stats here.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue