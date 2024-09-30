Latest News Today Live Updates September 30, 2024: Devara BO collection Day 3: Jr NTR - Saif Ali Khan film rakes in ₹ 40.3 crore on Sunday, ₹ 200 crore isn't far

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:37 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.