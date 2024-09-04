Latest News Today Live Updates September 4, 2024: US Presidential election: Donald Trump is going all out for ‘macho’ vote against Kamala Harris-and it's working!

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Sep 2024, 07:41 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US Presidential election: Donald Trump is going all out for ‘macho’ vote against Kamala Harris-and it's working!
- US Presidential Election: Donald Trump is targeting hyper-masculine voters in the upcoming election, contrasting his image with Kamala Harris's rise among women.
04 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India’s pulse self-reliance dream fades amid rising imports and low yields
- The yield can't keep up with ever-growing demand, even as concerns mount that excessive rainfall in September could damage planted crops
04 Sep 2024, 06:55 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Over 50 dead in Russian missiles strike on Ukrainian military academy and hospital in Poltava
- Two ballistic missiles struck a military academy and hospital in Ukraine, killing over 50 and wounding more than 200. The attack, described as barbaric, is one of the deadliest since the war began, prompting President Zelenskyy to call for an investigation and military aid.
04 Sep 2024, 06:32 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Monsoon mayhem: 64 die as Andhra, Telangana, Tripura reel under devastating floods, more rains in Gujarat | 10 updates
- Monsoon mayhem: Severe rainfall have caused massive devastation in different parts of the states over the past few weeks including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tripura, etc. Know latest updates on monsoon mayhem in India
04 Sep 2024, 06:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: International Solar Alliance in talks with member states for securing critical minerals, says DG Ajay Mathur
- India is also looking at ways to develop batteries from non-lithium sources such as sodium.