Latest News Today Live Updates September 5, 2024: Weather today: Orange alert for heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, check IMD's full forecast here

Today News Live Updates: Weather today: Orange alert for heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, check IMD's full forecast here
- Weather today: The IMD issued orange alert in 2 states today, predicting possibility of heavy showers. Check IMD's full Weather forecast here.
US News Today Live Updates: US News: Deadly Georgia School Shooting claims 4 lives, injures 9; Biden and Harris condemn violence
- Four individuals, including two students, were killed in a school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. The White House is calling for tighter gun regulations amid ongoing concerns about gun violence in the US
India News Live Updates: More than half the highways sanctioned in FY25 are in NDA allies-ruled AP and Bihar, plus poll-bound Maharashtra
- Impending assembly elections and the reality of coalition politics seem to be influencing infrastructure development in India.
India News Live Updates: Russian funds in Indian rupee vostro accounts halve in the past 12-15 months as Russia invests, makes purchases
- A large portion of the money of the Russian companies lying in the Rupee Vostro accounts in India has been utilized in investments and payments