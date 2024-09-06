Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates September 6, 2024: Top events today: BJP campaign in J-K; Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail IPO to list on Indian bourses, more
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates September 6, 2024: Top events today: BJP campaign in J-K; Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail IPO to list on Indian bourses, more

5 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 6, 2024: New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the signing of peace agreement between central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups NLFT and ATTF, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Latest news on September 6, 2024: New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the signing of peace agreement between central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups NLFT and ATTF, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Sep 2024, 06:46:43 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: BJP campaign in J-K; Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail IPO to list on Indian bourses, more

  • Amit Shah will launch the BJP's election campaign and manifesto in Jammu and Kashmir during his two-day visit, addressing internal dissent and challenges the party faces in the region.
Read the full story here

06 Sep 2024, 06:41:09 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Sundar Pichai, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anil Kapoor among Indians on TIME100 Most Influential People in AI 2024 List

  • Among others who featured on TIME100 Most Influential People in AI 2024 List were Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and head scientist of Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon Rohit Prasad.
Read the full story here

06 Sep 2024, 06:39:30 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand; 15 states on yellow alert

  • IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, with a yellow alert for several other states. Check full weather forecast here.
Read the full story here

06 Sep 2024, 06:38:30 AM IST

Trends Live Updates: Google Doodle honours Paris Powerlifting Day 2. Check more details

  • Google's latest doodle celebrates the strength and diversity of powerlifting.
Read the full story here

06 Sep 2024, 06:30:21 AM IST

India News Live Updates: World Bank's B-Ready India surveys to kick off late-September; DPIIT appoints KPMG as consultant

  • The Business Ready Report, which replaces the World Bank's Doing Business Ranking report, will provide a quantitative assessment of the business environment for private sector development, published annual
Read the full story here

06 Sep 2024, 06:00:22 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Govt to amend CSR norms to facilitate internship scheme implementation

  • The list of items eligible as CSR spending is amended from time to time to mobilize corporate financing of projects of national priority.
Read the full story here

