Latest News Today Live Updates September 7, 2024: Weather today: IMD predicts more showers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa; check full forecast here

07 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD predicts more showers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa; check full forecast here
- Weather today: The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa on September 7, while Delhi remains on yellow alert.
07 Sep 2024, 06:35 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: WATCH: Boeing's Starliner on its way back to Earth without NASA's Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore
- Starliner left the International Space Station (ISS) around 3:30 am on Saturday. It's now headed back to Earth without its crew and NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.
07 Sep 2024, 06:17 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Bomb threat on Vistara flight forced to land in Turkey was false
- A bomb threat on Vistara Airlines flight UK27 was deemed false after an emergency landing in Erzurum, Turkey. A note claiming a bomb was found in a lavatory, but thorough inspections confirmed no threat. Flights resumed normally after safety checks.
07 Sep 2024, 06:15 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Foreign airlines, IT services, pvt R&D on GST Council agenda
- On Monday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will take up the issue of taxing services related to foreign airlines in India, relief for certain helicopter services, work related to software exporters such as Infosys Ltd, and core research by private enterprises.
07 Sep 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Trends Live Updates: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Whatsapp messages, SMSes, images, and GIFs to share with family & friends
- The ten-day festival begins on 7 September, and the Hindus, especially from Maharashtra, know its prominence better than anyone else in the country.