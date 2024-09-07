Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates September 7, 2024: Weather today: IMD predicts more showers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa; check full forecast here

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 06:40 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 7, 2024: Weather today: The IMD forecasted heavy rainfall across several states and issued orange alerts for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa on September 7.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD predicts more showers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa; check full forecast here

  • Weather today: The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa on September 7, while Delhi remains on yellow alert. 
Read the full story here

07 Sep 2024, 06:35 AM IST US News Today Live Updates: WATCH: Boeing's Starliner on its way back to Earth without NASA's Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

  • Starliner left the International Space Station (ISS) around 3:30 am on Saturday. It's now headed back to Earth without its crew and NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.
Read the full story here

07 Sep 2024, 06:17 AM IST India News Live Updates: Bomb threat on Vistara flight forced to land in Turkey was false

  • A bomb threat on Vistara Airlines flight UK27 was deemed false after an emergency landing in Erzurum, Turkey. A note claiming a bomb was found in a lavatory, but thorough inspections confirmed no threat. Flights resumed normally after safety checks.
Read the full story here

07 Sep 2024, 06:15 AM IST India News Live Updates: Foreign airlines, IT services, pvt R&D on GST Council agenda

  • On Monday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will take up the issue of taxing services related to foreign airlines in India, relief for certain helicopter services, work related to software exporters such as Infosys Ltd, and core research by private enterprises.
Read the full story here

07 Sep 2024, 06:14 AM IST Trends Live Updates: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Whatsapp messages, SMSes, images, and GIFs to share with family & friends

  • The ten-day festival begins on 7 September, and the Hindus, especially from Maharashtra, know its prominence better than anyone else in the country.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.