Latest News Today Live Updates September 8, 2024: Lucknow building collapse: Death toll rises to 8; worker at godown says, 'pillar developed cracks'
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates September 8, 2024: Lucknow building collapse: Death toll rises to 8; worker at godown says, ‘pillar developed cracks’

10 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on September 8, 2024: Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey building collapsed, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least five people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on September 8, 2024: Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey building collapsed, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least five people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials (REUTERS)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Sep 2024, 08:08:16 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Lucknow building collapse: Death toll rises to 8; worker at godown says, ‘pillar developed cracks’

  • A building collapse in Lucknow has resulted in eight deaths and 28 injuries. The structure, built four years ago, was under construction when it fell. Authorities are focused on rescue efforts, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath overseeing operations and ensuring the injured receive medical care.
Read the full story here

08 Sep 2024, 07:54:52 AM IST

Trends Live Updates: Meghan Markle had ‘short-shelf life’ with Royals, sensed Princess Anne years before Megxit: ‘She failed to warm to…’

  • Meghan Markle's exit from the Royals came as no surprise for Princess Anne, who is known as one of the hardest working members of the Royal family
Read the full story here

08 Sep 2024, 07:53:01 AM IST

Trends Live Updates: Google Doodle today celebrates 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony with animated artwork

  • Google Doodle is celebrating the 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony worldwide today on September 8, with animated artwork that depicts birds on a winners podium with audience cheering them on. And in Latvia, today's Google Doodle is about Father's Day.
Read the full story here

08 Sep 2024, 07:39:30 AM IST

Trends Live Updates: Viral Video: IIT student tries to sneak into class. What happens next will leave you laughing

  • A viral video from IIT Kanpur shows a student attempting to sneak into class late, amusing his classmates and the professor. 
Read the full story here

08 Sep 2024, 07:36:50 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Top events of the day: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in India, Asian Champions Trophy to RG Kar protest and many more

  • Top events today include the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's visit to India for talks with PM Modi, the start of the Asian Champions Trophy in China, and protests in West Bengal demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim
Read the full story here

08 Sep 2024, 06:54:05 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Multiple people shot along I-75 south of Lexington, Kentucky, authorities say

  • Multiple people were shot along I-75 south of Lexington, prompting an active shooter alert. Authorities identified 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch as a Person of Interest and advised the public to avoid him. The interstate is closed as police and fire personnel respond to the situation.
Read the full story here

08 Sep 2024, 06:38:26 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Weather today: Orange alert for heavy showers in Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha; check IMD's forecast for your region

  • Weather today: The IMD issued an orange alert for Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha, forecasting heavy rainfall on September 8. Isolated very heavy rain is expected in several regions, check forecast for your region here.
Read the full story here

08 Sep 2024, 06:36:33 AM IST

World News Live Updates: India, China can play a role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's comments at came two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin named India, Brazil and China as possible intermediaries that could play a role in resolving the conflict.
Read the full story here

08 Sep 2024, 06:27:00 AM IST

India News Live Updates: RG Kar rape case: Another ‘Reclaim the Night’ march planned tonight in Kolkata. 10 things to know

  • Women in West Bengal are preparing for the 'Reclaim the Night' march on September 8, protesting the rape and murder of a junior doctor. Recent rallies have seen increasing participation, with activists demanding justice and intervention from the governor amid ongoing investigations.
Read the full story here

08 Sep 2024, 06:23:26 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: ‘100% tariff on your goods’: Donald Trump warns countries that plan to shun dollar

  • Donald Trump pledged on Saturday to make it too costly for countries to shift away from using the US dollar, adding a new pillar to his tariff platform.
Read the full story here

