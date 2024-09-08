Latest News Today Live Updates September 8, 2024: Lucknow building collapse: Death toll rises to 8; worker at godown says, ‘pillar developed cracks’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Sep 2024, 08:08 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Lucknow building collapse: Death toll rises to 8; worker at godown says, ‘pillar developed cracks’
Read the full story here
- A building collapse in Lucknow has resulted in eight deaths and 28 injuries. The structure, built four years ago, was under construction when it fell. Authorities are focused on rescue efforts, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath overseeing operations and ensuring the injured receive medical care.
08 Sep 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Trends Live Updates: Meghan Markle had ‘short-shelf life’ with Royals, sensed Princess Anne years before Megxit: ‘She failed to warm to…’
Read the full story here
- Meghan Markle's exit from the Royals came as no surprise for Princess Anne, who is known as one of the hardest working members of the Royal family
08 Sep 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Trends Live Updates: Google Doodle today celebrates 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony with animated artwork
Read the full story here
- Google Doodle is celebrating the 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony worldwide today on September 8, with animated artwork that depicts birds on a winners podium with audience cheering them on. And in Latvia, today's Google Doodle is about Father's Day.
08 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Trends Live Updates: Viral Video: IIT student tries to sneak into class. What happens next will leave you laughing
Read the full story here
- A viral video from IIT Kanpur shows a student attempting to sneak into class late, amusing his classmates and the professor.
08 Sep 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Top events of the day: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in India, Asian Champions Trophy to RG Kar protest and many more
Read the full story here
- Top events today include the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's visit to India for talks with PM Modi, the start of the Asian Champions Trophy in China, and protests in West Bengal demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim
08 Sep 2024, 06:54 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Multiple people shot along I-75 south of Lexington, Kentucky, authorities say
Read the full story here
- Multiple people were shot along I-75 south of Lexington, prompting an active shooter alert. Authorities identified 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch as a Person of Interest and advised the public to avoid him. The interstate is closed as police and fire personnel respond to the situation.
08 Sep 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Weather today: Orange alert for heavy showers in Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha; check IMD's forecast for your region
Read the full story here
- Weather today: The IMD issued an orange alert for Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha, forecasting heavy rainfall on September 8. Isolated very heavy rain is expected in several regions, check forecast for your region here.
08 Sep 2024, 06:36 AM IST
World News Live Updates: India, China can play a role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
Read the full story here
- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's comments at came two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin named India, Brazil and China as possible intermediaries that could play a role in resolving the conflict.
08 Sep 2024, 06:27 AM IST
India News Live Updates: RG Kar rape case: Another ‘Reclaim the Night’ march planned tonight in Kolkata. 10 things to know
Read the full story here
- Women in West Bengal are preparing for the 'Reclaim the Night' march on September 8, protesting the rape and murder of a junior doctor. Recent rallies have seen increasing participation, with activists demanding justice and intervention from the governor amid ongoing investigations.
08 Sep 2024, 06:23 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: ‘100% tariff on your goods’: Donald Trump warns countries that plan to shun dollar
Read the full story here
- Donald Trump pledged on Saturday to make it too costly for countries to shift away from using the US dollar, adding a new pillar to his tariff platform.