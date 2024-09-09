Latest News Today Live Updates September 9, 2024: Akasa Air passenger served expired food on Gorakhpur-Bengaluru flight, airline responds: ‘served refreshments that…’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Sep 2024, 07:28 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Akasa Air passenger served expired food on Gorakhpur-Bengaluru flight, airline responds: ‘served refreshments that…’
- An Akasa Air passenger on a Gorakhpur-Bengaluru flight reported receiving expired food. The airline admitted to serving substandard refreshments and has launched an investigation, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.
09 Sep 2024, 07:22 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: Apple iPhone 16 launch, GST Council meeting, IPO frenzy, Kolkata rape-murder case hearing; more
- Top Events of the Day: Bajaj Housing Finance is set to open its IPO for subscriptions on September 9. Additionally, Apple gears up to unveil its new iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10 in its grand 'It’s Glowtime' event, promising advanced AI-powered features.
09 Sep 2024, 07:16 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Israeli strikes in central Syria kill seven, wound 15 others, says war monitor
- Israeli airstrikes in central Syria killed at least seven, including three civilians, and wounded 15. The attacks targeted pro-Iranian groups, amid Israel's ongoing military actions since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.
09 Sep 2024, 07:16 AM IST
India News Live Updates: IMD warns against ‘depression’, heavy rains to wreak havoc in Andhra Pradesh & Odisha; check full weather forecast here
- Weather today: The India Meteorological Department issued heavy rainfall warning in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Bengal today.
09 Sep 2024, 06:33 AM IST
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: He is a master at making everything about him so…, Democrats warn ahead of TV debate
- Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Democrats are warning Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of her debate with Donald Trump, emphasizing the need for focus and discipline.
09 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates: After heartburn and locked horns, digital competition bill pushed to next year
- The cautious approach comes amid resistance from Big Tech and some of the domestic industry bodies to a planned code of conduct
09 Sep 2024, 06:27 AM IST
Trends Live Updates: Anant-Radhika join Ganesh idol immersion ceremony as Ambani family bids adieu to Antilia Cha Raja | Watch
- Anant-Radhika join idol immersion ceremony as Ambanis bid adieu to Antilia Cha Raja | Watch