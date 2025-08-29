‘Lathimaar’: Dramatic video shows Congress, BJP workers hitting each other with sticks in Patna

Several workers of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed outside the Congress office in Bihar, Patna. A dramatic video surfaced on social media on Friday, showing the workers of the two rival political parties hitting each other with sticks.

The video left several on social media in splits, with many commenting: “Lathimaar khel diwas ki badhai.” Many also compared it with the “Great battle of Baghpat" – the iconic street fight over ‘papdi-chaat’.

After the latest incident, BJP leader Nitin Nabin said on Friday, "Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this."

Meanwhile, a Congress worker, Dr Ashutosh, said, “A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government's involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong.”

What led to BJP-Congress clash? The incident happened when several BJP worker were staging a protest against the Congress in front of the latter's office in Patna on Friday.

According to news agency ANI, the BJP and Congress workers clashed in Patna on Friday over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during an INDIA bloc rally in Darbhanga.

Stones were pelted at the site as the BJP staged a protest against the Congress in front of the Congress office in Patna.

This came after a purported video on the internet showed a man hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi during an INDIA bloc event.\

The viral clip showed the person using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

Earlier on Friday, Darbhanga police arrested the man who was accused of hurling abuses against PM Modi.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Chaudhary stated that a case was registered and action will be taken against those found to be involved.

SP City Ashok Kumar Chaudhary told ANI, "A case has been registered, and an accused arrested. His name is being verified. The person is identifying himself as Raja...Action will be taken against those found involved."