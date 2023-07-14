Law Commission extends deadline for submitting views on UCC till Jul 281 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:01 PM IST
The Law Commission has extended the deadline for submitting views on UCC till Jul 28
The last date to send views and opinions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been extended until July 28 by the Law Commission. The law panel had earlier asked the public and organisations to submit their views on June 14. The last date to fill in your views was Friday which was later extended.
