Law Commission extends deadline for submitting views on UCC till Jul 28
The last date to send views and opinions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been extended until July 28 by the Law Commission. The law panel had earlier asked the public and organisations to submit their views on June 14. The last date to fill in your views was Friday which was later extended.

In a public notice, the law panel said, “In view of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of Uniform Civil Code and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders."

“Any interested individual, institution or organisation may furnish comments on the UCC till July 28 on the commission's website," it said.

Meanwhile, the Akali Dal has urged the Law Commission not to go ahead with the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It said that enforcing UCC without a countrywide interfaith consensus will "violate the spirit of the Constitution" and generate fear and distrust.

In a letter, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Uniformity should not be confused with unity. India symbolises unity in diversity and not in uniformity. Only a truly federal structure can resolve our problems and make India a global superpower."

"This is important as peace and communal harmony in the sensitive border state of Punjab must always remain a top national priority," Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

The President of SAD also conveyed to the Law Commission that the party had conducted consultations with various stakeholders within and outside the state. "On the basis of that, the widespread impression we gathered is that the UCC, if implemented, will definitely affect the freedom of minority communities of different caste, creed and religions," he said.

The debate around the UCC started when PM Narendra Modi backed its implementation during one of the rallies in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

 

Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 09:01 PM IST
