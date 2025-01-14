A law student's ex-girlfriend was arrested in an abetment to suicide case, but was granted her bail later.

An LLB (Bachelor of Legislative Law) student at Amity University died after falling from the seventh floor of Supreme Towers in the Sector 39 area of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Tapas. He was a resident of Ghaziabad and was a student of Amity University in Noida, according to new agency PTI.

Noida ACP Praveen Kumar Singh said Tapas' friends were also with him in the Sector flat when incident took place on Saturday. Singh said the victim's family has been informed. He said the police inspected the spot and the investigation is ongoing.

Tapas' ex-girlfriend was arrested in an abetment to suicide case, but was granted her bail later. Police sources told NDTV that as per the investigation, 23-year-old Tapas died by suicide after his ex-girlfriend refused to patch up with him.

Police reportedly told the court that Tapas' friends tried to convince his ex-girlfriend to patch up with him, but she refused. The court then noted that this did not amount to abetment to suicide and granted her bail, NDTV reported.

Sources said both Tapas and his ex-girlfriend were classmates at Amity University. They started living together as soon as their relationship began.

Recently, the woman decided to end the relationship. Tapas wanted to patch up but she refused.

According to the report, Tapas lived in Ghaziabad and visited his friend's house at Supreme Towers in Noida's Sector 99 on Saturday. His friends had called his ex-girlfriend to convince her to patch up with him.

She came to the party but said she did not want to patch up with Tapas. Upset with this, Tapas jumped from the seventh floor and fell to death, the probe revealed.

Meanwhile, Tapas's family filed a police complaint against his ex-girlfriend, accusing her of harassing him. Soon after, police registered an abetment to suicide case.