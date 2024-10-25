Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol, faces ₹10 lakh bounty from NIA; chargesheeted in 2 cases

National Investigation Agency has announced a bounty of 10 lakhs for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.

Livemint
Updated25 Oct 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Policemen escort Lawrence Bishnoi in New Delhi in April 2023. (Reuters)
Policemen escort Lawrence Bishnoi in New Delhi in April 2023. (Reuters)(HT_PRINT)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, October 25, announced a bounty of 10 lakh for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.

The development comes day after Mumbai Crime Branch said the three suspected shooters allegedly involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case were in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi.

The crime branch said before shooting Baba Siddique, the shooters spoke with Anmol Bishnoi through Snapchat.

Baba Siddique was shot outside his son's office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East in Mumbai. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries hours after the shooting.

The Crime Branch has since arrested 10 suspects in the case, including two shooters and a weapon supplier.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 09:12 AM IST
