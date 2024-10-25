Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol, faces 10 lakh bounty from NIA; chargesheeted in 2 cases
BREAKING NEWS

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol, faces ₹10 lakh bounty from NIA; chargesheeted in 2 cases

Livemint

National Investigation Agency has announced a bounty of 10 lakhs for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.

Policemen escort Lawrence Bishnoi in New Delhi in April 2023. (Reuters)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, October 25, announced a bounty of 10 lakh for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.

The development comes day after Mumbai Crime Branch said the three suspected shooters allegedly involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case were in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi.

The crime branch said before shooting Baba Siddique, the shooters spoke with Anmol Bishnoi through Snapchat.

Baba Siddique was shot outside his son's office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East in Mumbai. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries hours after the shooting.

The Crime Branch has since arrested 10 suspects in the case, including two shooters and a weapon supplier.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.