The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, October 25, announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.

The development comes day after Mumbai Crime Branch said the three suspected shooters allegedly involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case were in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi.

The crime branch said before shooting Baba Siddique, the shooters spoke with Anmol Bishnoi through Snapchat.

Baba Siddique was shot outside his son's office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East in Mumbai. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries hours after the shooting.