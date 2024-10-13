Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for Baba Siddique’s killing in Mumbai: Report

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique's murder in Mumbai, according to a report by NDTV. Taking advantage of Dussehra firecrackers, three men waylaid Baba Siddique outside his son Zeeshan's office at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra East and shot at him on Saturday, October 13. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Initiating investigation in Baba Siddique's murder case, police on Sunday, October 13, said they were verifying a social media post in which an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder of the former Maharashtra minister.

A police official stated that they have discovered a viral social media post, allegedly from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique. “We have seen the viral social media post, we are verifying its authenticity,” the official said.