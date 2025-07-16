Lawrence Bishnoi gang 'linked to violence, assassinations', Canadian leader Danielle Smith seeks terror tag

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has urged Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as the “terrorist entity” over its links to “violent crimes, targeted killings, extortion, and drug trafficking”.

In a post on X, Danielle Smith termed Lawrence Bishnoi gang as “transnational” responsible for violent crimes across the world, including Canada. Highlighting the growing threat posed by the organised crime groups, Danielle Smith said that gang activity “knows no boundaries and respects no borders.”

“We know that gang activity knows no boundaries and respects no borders, and Alberta wants to send a clear message: you are not welcome here.”

Urging a terror tag for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Canadian leader said, “Formally designating the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity will unlock critical powers, allowing provincial and municipal-level law enforcement agencies to access the necessary tools and resources needed to effectively disrupt operations and protect our people.” Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar fallout: What caused the rift between the gangsters?

“The time for action is now. Alberta’s government is asking the federal government and Prime Minister @MarkJCarney join them in taking a stand and act to protect Albertans and all Canadians,” the Alberta premier said.

Alberta is a province in Canada.

Where is Lawrence Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi is currently under the custody of the Indian government under many charges, including the links to the killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala back in 2022, in a reported gang rivalry.

This incident drew widespread national attention, which catapulted Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang into the mainstream.

The gang was also involved in shooting at the Bandra residence of actor Salman Khan on April 14 this year. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang also took credit for the assassination of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique last year.