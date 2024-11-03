Lawrence Bishnoi gang rival fires 8 times at Delhi businessman’s home, video goes viral

CCTV footage reveals chilling details about two men from the Bambiha Gang who attacked a Delhi businessman’s home on October 26. A note was found after the attack and the incident seems to be connected with ongoing gang rivalries.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published3 Nov 2024, 03:10 PM IST
CCTV footage shows Bambiha Gang members firing shots at night outside Delhi businessman's house.
CCTV footage shows Bambiha Gang members firing shots at night outside Delhi businessman’s house.(HT_PRINT)

Days after the rival of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fired at the house of a Delhi businessman, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

The firing took place on October 26, in Delhi’s Rani Bagh area by two men who are allegedly linked to the Bambiha gang.

The CCTV video clip surfaced after 15 crore extortion demand came to light.

Also Read | Murders caught on CCTV: Minor among two killed in firing incident in Shahdara

The footage shows two men arriving at the businessman’s residence, one on foot and the other on a motorcycle. 

One of the assailants can be seen throwing a note inside, which was marked with "Bambiha Gang" and an international phone number. The individual fired multiple gunshots moments later while his companion waited on the motorbike. The gunman reportedly used his mobile torch to record the scene.

Also Read | ‘Black truck on fire’ at AP Dhillon’s Canada house in shooting incident | Watch

A gangster based in the United States, named Pawan Shokeen is believed to have ordered the attack at the behest of Kaushal Chaudhary. The gunmen reportedly sent the recorded footage to, Pawan Shokeen, according to police sources. Kaushal Chaudhary, who is on the hit list of Lawrence Bishnoi, is currently lodged in the Gurugram jail.

Amid critical eyes on Lawrence Bishnoi gang after NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's murder last month, this recent incident is suspected to be an outcome of gang rivalries. According to India Today report, Kaushal Chaudhary’s Bambiha Gang targeted Delhi-NCR businessmen and demanded hefty extortion to finance their operations against Bishnoi’s associates. This Delhi incident comes after Bishnoi stated his intent to kill Chaudhary. Consequently, both gangs are working to strengthen their networks.

Also Read | CCTV footage shows Kanpur woman at gym hours before her murder by trainer

Both shooters, who were from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell two days later. The matter relates to ongoing rivalry between the two gangs. According to authorities, overseas gang leaders resort to intimidation and extortion to expand their influence. They tend to recruit local shooters to carry out attacks, record them, and circulate the videos on social media.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Business NewsNewsLawrence Bishnoi gang rival fires 8 times at Delhi businessman’s home, video goes viral

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.