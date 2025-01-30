Lawyer gets irritated with intern who asks for daily work; social media says, ‘Shiddat ka inaam banta hai’

A lawyer's behaviour towards an intern sparked a controversy online after the former deliberately disregarded the keen interest of a newbie to take up new tasks. For amateurs internships offer a platform to learn, grow and hone up their skills, but for a full-time employee it seems to be of no relevance as indicated by the irritated professional.

Taking to social media platform X, the irritated lawyer stated, “This intern, despite knowing very well that I am not going to give him any work, comes to ask me every single day if I have any work for him. Ek din, Friday late evening ko kaam de dunga, do din ka tab hi sudhrega."

Advertisement

Also Read | What happens when you eat with your hand? Israeli yoga expert explains

Advertisement

The nonchalant demeanour of the professional did not sit well with users online and netizens expressed their opinions over treatment of interns by full-time employees. The viral post amassed nearly 5.55 lakh views, 8 thousand likes and several comments.

Social media reaction A user commented, “If he is smart, he will not come even in front of you after Friday lunch.” Another user wrote, “Just give him work, it's not that deep. He is an intern, he knows he has to show something to get converted. Even if not that, he may just be interested to learn the work.”

Advertisement

Concerned users asked, what would the intern write in his profile if no task is given. To this the lawyer replied, “Agar main apna kaam de du toh main apne sheet pe kya likhunga ?” A fourth user remarked, "In an internship, people come to work. I genuinely would hate if I'm sitting half of my day in my internship doing nothing."

Sharing their experience a user stated, “Shiddat ka inaam banta hai. I did this too in tier 1 law firm during internship coz they would think me being non NLU won’t know much of corp side. I started with arranging a three cartons of papers clients had dumped on them.”

Advertisement

Reasons for dismissing intern In the comment thread, the lawyer provided several reasons for dismissing the intern, according to him, interns don’t get paid much and people of his age should enjoy rather than work. Furthermore, assigning work would mean extra baggage of reviewing an intern’s work. He alleged that the intern demanded work not out of sincerity but just for fun. Another reason that discourages him from assigning work is that recruitment won't happen so all effort would wasted.