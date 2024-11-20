Lawyer hacked with sickle by assistant in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri; onlookers record attack

  • The video of the incident, now circulating on social media, shows a man in white shirt, attacking the lawyer lying on the road with a sickle

Livemint
Published20 Nov 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Lawyer hacked with sickle by assistant in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri; onlookers record attack. (Representational image)
Lawyer hacked with sickle by assistant in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri; onlookers record attack. (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

A lawyer was brutally attacked with a sickle by his assistant in the middle of a busy road outside a Tamil Nadu court in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday, November 20, as onlookers filmed the incident.

The video of the incident, now circulating on social media, shows a man in white shirt, attacking the lawyer lying on the road with a sickle. A close-up of the incident showed blood flowing from the man's head, splattering on the road.

The lawyer has been identified as Kannan and the accused as his assistant, Anand Kumar. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Kannan has received some serious injuries and is being treated at a hospital in the district. A police officer told NDTV that the two had personal issues. “The suspect and the victim have had personal issues in the past and have compromised after the matter reached the police and the court,” he said.

In another shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman teacher was hacked to death by a man allegedly over personal rift on the premises of a government school in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as 26-year-old Ramani was attacked with a knife by the accused identified as Madhan, 30, on Wednesday morning in personal vengeance.

The Thanjavur Police said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that Madhan had love interest for Ramani following which his family expressed interest in arranging their marriage, to which Ramani declined. Frustrated by her refusal, Madhan attacked Ramani in the staff room of the government school.”

Thanjavur DIG Ziaul Haque, IPS, and SP Ashish Rawat, IPS, conducted an inspection of the site.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP shared the Krishnagiri attack video online and said, “Teacher murdered in Thanjavur, lawyer hacked to death in Hosur court premises, questionable law and order in DMK regime..!”

LiveMint will not be using the video of the incident for its gory content.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsLawyer hacked with sickle by assistant in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri; onlookers record attack

