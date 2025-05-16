Beyond the layoffs: Startup hiring cools as AI, money worries sweep businesses
SummaryStartups have slowed down hiring and are firing people in pockets as they undertake a measure of tightening. Many roles have been lost because of efficiencies due to artificial intelligence as well
Startups chasing profitability or aiming for a public listing appear to have gone slow on their hiring. The companies have hunkered down and tightened their belts to save money and figure out how artificial intelligence (AI) will change their work.
