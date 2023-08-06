'Lazy Girl Jobs' latest trend on social media: How Gen Z embraces work-life balance, mental health1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 09:12 AM IST
'Lazy Girl Jobs' trend prioritises mental health and work-life balance for Gen Z, challenging traditional work culture.
The trend of "Lazy Girl Jobs" is gaining traction as a reaction to the hustle culture and burnout prevalent in the corporate world. This trend is being embraced by Gen Z, who are advocating for work that offers decent pay, minimal effort, and flexibility in working hours, allowing for a better work-life balance.