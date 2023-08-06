The trend of "Lazy Girl Jobs" is gaining traction as a reaction to the hustle culture and burnout prevalent in the corporate world. This trend is being embraced by Gen Z, who are advocating for work that offers decent pay, minimal effort, and flexibility in working hours, allowing for a better work-life balance.

The term "Lazy Girl Jobs" may sound negative, but it actually represents a shift towards prioritising mental health and well-being over excessive work demands. Rather than being lazy, this approach is seen as a way to prevent burnout and maintain a healthier approach to work.

Younger generations are pushing back against the notion that working harder and longer is the only path to success. They are questioning the systemic issues that lead to burnout and stress and are seeking jobs that offer a healthier and more sustainable work environment.

Some people are divesting from the traditional work system. Instead of calling them lazy and pressuring them to work harder, it's essential to understand why this trend is emerging and delve deeper into its underlying causes, as per "anti-career" coach Danielle Roberts, reported Forbes.

Workplace burnout was already a prevalent issue before the pandemic, affecting nearly two-thirds of full-time employees. The "Lazy Girl Jobs" trend challenges the traditional view of sweat equity and advocates for prioritising self-care, work-life balance, and setting boundaries to prevent burnout.

Eliza VanCort, the bestselling author of "A Woman's Guide to Claiming Space: Stand Tall. Raise Your Voice. Be Heard," shared her perspective on the "Lazy Girl Jobs" trend. She explained to the publication that this trend refers to people seeking well-paying and flexible jobs, potentially remote, that allow for leisure time and promote a work-life balance while moving away from the burnout culture.

However, she expressed discomfort with the term "lazy girl job," stating that prioritising mental health and work-life integration should not be labelled as lazy, reported Forbes.

While several studies cite tips on how employees can manage stress and prevent burnout when building their careers, younger workers have a different outlook. For Gen Z, mental health holds importance and they are determined to avoid the pitfalls of previous generations.

