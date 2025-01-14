Giving and taking bribes are both crimes as such acts lead to corruption. In a recent video from Gujarat, people could be heard shouting slogans – with placards hanging around their necks – as they stood inside a government office to protest against an allegedly corrupt official, reported Navbharat Times.

In the video, the government official is sitting on a chair with folded hands while the people accuse him in Gujarati of taking bribes. The protesters also brought bundles of currency notes and threw them at the officer to express their anger and frustration.

The video was posted on the social media platform X by a user named 'Kalam Ki Chot'.

The post read, “Take it! How much ill-gotten money will you eat? The public replied in the same language. Now what should the officers do? How much bribe would they have paid to get the job? Now they must be giving it to their bosses (higher officials)? It is important to estimate this as well. #viralvideo is said to be from Gujarat.”

After the video was posted, it has gone viral and garnered over 512k views.

Here are a few reactions One wrote, “The cancer of corruption is now spread like a pandemic. @narendramodi promised to eliminate this cancer. However he didn't do anything for corruption faced by citizens."

Another wrote, "In India, BJP or non-BJP government, government employees, from peons to top IAS officers, are all corrupt. Their economy is growing at a fast pace. Government employees of any department, be it Police, Corporations, Revenue, etc..."

A third commented, "Everywhere corruption is normal in our country. Shame on govt authorities."

"This video is the real motivation for UPSC, SSC, Police candidates. Coaching centre walas will show this video and says, if even if PM wants, you will NOT be removed from job. Even if you do crimes like Bribery, Mu*der, or Rap*, job of a govt Employee is permanent (sic)," a fourth said.