’Collective failure of system...’: Rahul Gandhi on deaths of 3 students in flooded Delhi coaching centre

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader, condoled the death of three UPSC aspirants in Lok Sabha on Sunday. The tragic incident took place at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar late Saturday when a nearby drain burst open that caused flooding in the basement of the coaching centre.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi said, "The death of students preparing for competitive exams due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate. A few days ago, a student died due to electric shock during the rains."

दिल्ली की एक बिल्डिंग के बेसमेंट में पानी भर जाने के कारण प्रतियोगी छात्रों की मृत्यु बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। कुछ दिन पहले बारिश के दौरान बिजली का करंट लगने से एक छात्र की मृत्यु हुई थी।



सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी भावपूर्ण संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।



इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर का ये… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2024

Also Read | Weather today: IMD issues red alert in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat

The Rae Bareli Lok Sabha MP alleged that the common people are paying the price for unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he stated, "This collapse of infrastructure is a combined failure of the system. The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life."

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in the national capital on Saturday, causing waterlogging in several places across the city. However, this disastrous incident added to the woes of Delhi residents as three students lost their lives due to waterlogging in the basement of a famous coaching centre in Central Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi HC order on plea against Baba Ramdev’s Covid drug Coronil tomorrow

The bodies of two females and one male were recovered following a prolonged rescue operation. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and five fire engines conducted the operation, which lasted for hours and ultimately yielded results late at night.

Also read: Delhi tragedy: Students protest in Rajendra Nagar as 3 IAS aspirants died, BJP blames Kejriwal govt | Top 10 updates “The three civil services aspirants died after the basement of the building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

The former Congress chief asserted that a safe and comfortable life is the right of every citizen and the responsibility of governments.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre, reported PTI. They have been charged with culpable homicide, among others.