India's leading rare earths producer IREL has no full-time chairperson during supply crisis
Summary
The longstanding vacancy at the top position at IREL is just another indication of India perhaps missing a trick by not capitalizing on its early lead in this sector. In 2010, India had little over 2% share of global output of rare earths, second only to China’s overwhelming 95% share.
Mumbai: IREL (India) Ltd, a public sector enterprise that produces rare earth elements, does not have a full-time chairperson and managing director (CMD) since December 2024 when Deependra Singh vacated the post after nearly a decade at the helm.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story