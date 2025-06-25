Leaked Pentagon report reveals US failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, Tehran ‘moved’ uranium to secret sites

A leaked preliminary US intelligence report on assessment of Donald Trump's strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities has concluded that the bombing did not destroy the nuclear program but only set it back by a few months – contrary to the claims made by the President. It further claims that despite the strikes and with little damage Iran's nuclear sites have sustained, Tehran could restart its nuclear program within months.

The report also revealed that Iran relocated a significant portion of its highly enriched uranium – used to make a nuclear weapon – ahead of the strikes, transferring them to other secret nuclear sites.

The report was produced by Defense Intelligence Agency – a military intelligence agency of the United States Department of Defense.

US media on Tuesday cited people familiar with the Defense Intelligence Agency findings as saying that Iran's stockpile of nuclear enriched uranium were not fully destroyed in the US strikes.

The attack may rather just have sealed off the entrances to some nuclear facilities without destroying underground buildings.

Over the weekend, United States B-2 bombers hit two Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow and Natanz – with massive GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, while a guided missile submarine struck a third, Isfahan, with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Donald Trump called the strikes a “spectacular military success” and said they had “obliterated” the nuclear sites, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington's forces had “devastated the Iranian nuclear program.”

WHITE HOUSE REACTS In its first reaction after the Pentagon report on US strikes, the White House said the report was classified as “top secret” but was still “leaked”. Confirming the authenticity of the assessment, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was attempt to demean the “brave fighter pilots”.

“The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran's nuclear program,” Karoline Leavitt posted on X.

“Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration,” she added.

HOW DONALD TRUMP REACTED TO LEAKED REPORT DETAILS As the details of the leaked Pentagon report on US strikes in Iran started to emerge, President Donald Trump rebuffed the intel findings, reiterating that the nuclear sites were “completely destroyed”.

Slamming some media channels, Donald Trump, in an all caps post, said they were attempting to demean one of the most successful strikes.

“FAKE NEWS CNN, TOGETHER WITH THE FAILING NEW YORK TIMES, HAVE TEAMED UP IN AN ATTEMPT TO DEMEAN ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL MILITARY STRIKES HISTORY,” Donald Trump said.