Business News/ News / 'Leave Lebanon': India issues advisory to its nationals over 'potential threats'

Livemint

  • ‘Leave Lebanon, avoid travel’: India issues advisory to its nationals over ‘potential threats’

Scouts carry the coffins of two children, Hassan and Amira Muhammed Fadallah, during their funeral a day after they were killed in an Israeli strike on a building in Beirut's southern suburbs, on July 31, 2024.

India has issued an advisory for its nationals in Lebanon over “potential threats". Indians have also been advised to travel to Lebanon until further notice. “In view of recent developments and potential threats in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice. All Indian nationals are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon," the advisory read.

“Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email ID cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128," it further said.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

