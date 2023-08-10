Lebanon to join the list of nations banning 'Barbie' movie, citing ‘promotion of homosexuality'1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Lebanon to ban 'Barbie' film over claims it promotes homosexuality and contradicts religious values.
Lebanon's Culture Minister, Mohammad Mortada, has taken steps to prohibit the screening of the film "Barbie" in cinemas, citing that it "promotes homosexuality" and goes against religious values, reported Reuters.
Lebanon, the first Arab country to hold a gay pride week in 2017, has been generally regarded as a relatively tolerant space for the LGBT community in the predominantly conservative Middle East. However, recent events have brought heightened attention to this issue, leading to tensions within the society.
During a meeting with the country's top Christian cleric, Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai, Lebanon's cabinet called on citizens to uphold "family values" on Tuesday. However, the statement did not explicitly reference the LGBT community. According to Ayman Mhanna, the executive director of the non-profit civic organisation Samir Kassir Foundation, the action taken by Mortada is occurring within the context of a "wave of bigotry," reported Reuters.
The film "Barbie," featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, explores Mattel Inc's iconic doll's journey into the real world. The movie has achieved significant success, amassing over $1 billion in global box office ticket sales since its debut on July 21.
(With inputs from Reuters)