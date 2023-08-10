Lebanon's Culture Minister, Mohammad Mortada, has taken steps to prohibit the screening of the film "Barbie" in cinemas, citing that it "promotes homosexuality" and goes against religious values, reported Reuters.

This decision is supported by the influential Shi'ite armed group Hezbollah, led by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who has increasingly expressed strong sentiments against the LGBT community, referring to religious texts that prescribe death as punishment for offenders. Greta Gerwig's movie "Barbie" faced prior bans in Vietnam and the Philippines. Subsequently, Kuwait followed suit, announcing a ban on both "Barbie" and the supernatural horror film "Talk to Me" in order to safeguard "public ethics and social traditions." Also read: Blockbuster ‘Barbie’ becomes first-ever woman directed movie to cross $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide Mortada's action claims that the film encourages "homosexuality and sexual transformation" and contradicts the principles of faith and morality by diminishing the significance of the family unit. Consequently, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has requested General Security's censorship committee, responsible for censorship decisions and under the interior ministry, to assess the film and provide a recommendation.

Lebanon, the first Arab country to hold a gay pride week in 2017, has been generally regarded as a relatively tolerant space for the LGBT community in the predominantly conservative Middle East. However, recent events have brought heightened attention to this issue, leading to tensions within the society.

During a meeting with the country's top Christian cleric, Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai, Lebanon's cabinet called on citizens to uphold "family values" on Tuesday. However, the statement did not explicitly reference the LGBT community. According to Ayman Mhanna, the executive director of the non-profit civic organisation Samir Kassir Foundation, the action taken by Mortada is occurring within the context of a "wave of bigotry," reported Reuters.

The film "Barbie," featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, explores Mattel Inc's iconic doll's journey into the real world. The movie has achieved significant success, amassing over $1 billion in global box office ticket sales since its debut on July 21.

(With inputs from Reuters)