Lebanon walkie-talkie blasts kill 20 as tensions escalate: Is it a new phase of war? Top Israel minister says…

Lebanon walkie-talkie explosions: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a new phase of war following walkie-talkie blasts across Lebanon that killed at least 20. Check all updates as the Hamas-Israel war escalates.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Lebanon walkie talkie explosions: This screengrab from video shows a walkie-talkie that was exploded inside a house, in Baalbek, east Lebanon on September 18.
Lebanon walkie talkie explosions: This screengrab from video shows a walkie-talkie that was exploded inside a house, in Baalbek, east Lebanon on September 18.(AP)

Following walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon that killed at least 20, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday said that it was entering "a new phase" of war. "We are opening a new phase in the war - it requires courage, determination and perseverance from us," Reuters quoted Yoav Gallant as saying at an air force base.

  • On Wednesday, the second wave of blasts triggered by hand-held radios, or walkie-talkies, claimed as many as 20 lives and left 450 injured. The devices used by the militant group Hezbollah, for communication between its members, exploded across Lebanon.

Also Read | Fresh explosions in Lebanon: 9 dead, 300 injured as walkie-talkies detonates
  • The first pager blasts took place on September 17 and claimed at least 12 lives and left as many as 2,750 people injured. In the two back-to-back attacks, over 3,000 have been injured. The developments come amid peace efforts in a region torn by the Hamas-Israel war.
  • Firefighters were called in to douse blazes in 60 homes, 15 cars and dozens of two-wheelers after the serial explosions in Lebanon.
  • Israeli Army chief Herzi Halevi warned against inactivated “capabilities”. Herzi Halevi said, "We plan ahead by stages. At every stage, the price paid by Hezbollah should be high," Reuters reported.
  • According to Lebanese internal security forces, a number of wireless communication devices were detonated across the country a day before the second wave of blasts struck. These blasts occurred especially in Hezbollah stronghold -- Beirut's southern suburbs.

Also Read | Pager devices used in Lebanon detonations were never in country, says Hungary
  • Hezbollah leaders accused Israel of breaching its communications. Israel's spy agency Mossad reportedly planted explosives inside pagers imported by the militant group in Lebanon.
  • According to a BBC report, a blast happened during a funeral procession in a southern suburb of Beirut, Dahiyeh, where crowds had gathered to bid farewell to four of the people killed in the pager explosion a day before.
  • Gold Apollo Co, the Taiwanese maker whose branding was on the devices, denied the allegations and suggested that the manufacturer BAC Consulting Kft is responsible. Gold Apollo said that BAC Consulting produced these devices under a commercial agreement.
  • However, in Budapest, the government clarified that the company is only a “trading intermediary with no manufacturing or operational site in Hungary”.
  • Responding to the recent wave of attacks, Lebanon's Information Minister Ziyad Makari said, “What happened is a new kind of warfare, and investigations are ongoing by the state and Hezbollah,” Al-Jazeera TV reported. He further announced that an investigation over the blasts will be carried out by the state in coordination with the group since the attack is on Lebanese sovereignty as a whole.

Also Read | Lebanon blasts: 24 hours after pager explosions, Walkie-Talkies explode | Watch

The development points to the prospects of a full-scale war between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel which was preceded by peace efforts in a strife-torn region. It is important to note that after the Israel-Hamas war began in October last year, Hezbollah had warned its operatives against using mobile phones to prevent Israeli breaches and instructed its members to rely on its own telecommunications system.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsLebanon walkie-talkie blasts kill 20 as tensions escalate: Is it a new phase of war? Top Israel minister says…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    428.15
    10:07 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    14.3 (3.46%)

    Tata Power

    444.20
    10:07 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    3.55 (0.81%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    129.95
    10:07 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.99%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.05
    10:07 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    -2.4 (-1.42%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sunteck Realty

    605.00
    09:59 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    34.5 (6.05%)

    VIP Industries

    513.70
    09:59 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    17.85 (3.6%)

    Info Edge India

    7,996.85
    09:59 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    255.1 (3.3%)

    RITES

    702.00
    09:59 AM | 19 SEP 2024
    21.6 (3.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue