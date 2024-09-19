Following walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon that killed at least 20, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday said that it was entering "a new phase" of war. "We are opening a new phase in the war - it requires courage, determination and perseverance from us," Reuters quoted Yoav Gallant as saying at an air force base.

The development points to the prospects of a full-scale war between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel which was preceded by peace efforts in a strife-torn region. It is important to note that after the Israel-Hamas war began in October last year, Hezbollah had warned its operatives against using mobile phones to prevent Israeli breaches and instructed its members to rely on its own telecommunications system.