Legal Fight Over Destroyed Baltimore Bridge Is Likely About to Start
SummaryThe battle over who will pay for the damage and loss could take a decade, but most insurance claims will be paid much sooner.
The first shot in the legal fight over who will pay for the damage and loss from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge will likely occur in the next few days in a Baltimore courtroom, insurance academics said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more